Artist Factory First Friday: Gel Plate Magazine Transfers with Rebecca Pletsch

The Ogden contemporary Museum of Art is hosting a gel plate magazine transfer class on Friday November 6th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Turn magazine pages and newspaper clippings into one-of-a-kind layered prints! In this hands-on, drop-in workshop, you’ll learn how to transfer printed images onto a gel printing plate using acrylic paint, then build them into vibrant, layered compositions.

Inspired by Zachary Fabri’s exhibition at OCA, we’ll explore the body, dance, movement, and the people, places, and visual character of Ogden. Choose from local magazines, newspapers, and other printed materials to find imagery that speaks to you.

You’ll learn the basics of gel plate image transfer, select images that transfer well, and experiment with color, transparency, repetition, and layering before pulling your finished print from the plate. No printmaking experience is needed, and all materials are provided.

About the artist: Rebecca Pletsch received a BFA in Painting from BYU and has exhibited throughout Utah, including at the Springville Museum of Art, Museum of Church History and Art, and Kimball Art Center. She was named a 2026 Utah Artist Fellowship recipient in Visual Arts & Design by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

Date: First Friday, November 6

Time: 6–9 PM

Location: OCA Gallery

Drop in anytime and stay as long as you like!