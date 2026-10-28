Artist Factory First Friday: Watercolor Embroidery with Hey Be Fab

The Ogden Contemporary Museum of Art will host a class in art created with and embroidery and watercolor on Friday November 6th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Monarch Studio 32 in Salt Lake City.

Paint, stitch, and create something you can hold in your hands! Join artist Hey Be Fab for a relaxed, drop-in workshop combining watercolor painting and hand embroidery.

You’ll start by painting a small watercolor piece, experimenting with washes, color blending, and soft layers of pigment. Once your painting is dry, bring it to life with needle and thread, adding stitched lines, texture, and color. The combination of fluid paint and deliberate stitches creates a piece that’s part painting, part textile, and completely your own.

You’ll learn basic watercolor techniques, practice simple embroidery stitches, and experiment with how paint and thread can work together to create depth and detail. No art or sewing experience is needed, and all materials are provided.

About the artist: Hey Be Fab’s watercolor embroidery celebrates the quiet, overlooked parts of everyday life. Audrey of Hey Be Fab founded the yART Sale and has taught at the University of Utah, Weber State University, and creative gatherings throughout Utah. At the heart of her work is a simple belief: we are meant to make things, and we’re not meant to do it alone.

Date: First Friday, November 6

Time: 6–9 PM

Location: Studio 32 at the Monarch

Drop in anytime and stay as long as you like!