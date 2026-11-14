The Artist Factory at Ogden Contemporary Arts presents a class on paper decorations. Participants will hold simple origami stars and balls. Fun for kids and adults alike. Friday, December 4th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Studio 32 at the Monarch.

Deck the halls with handmade paper decorations! Join artist Rebecca Pletsch for a festive, family-friendly drop-in workshop where you’ll fold, cut, and create holiday decorations to take home.

Using colorful marbled papers, you’ll fold simple origami stars and ball ornaments that are fun for kids and adults alike. Then, turn ordinary white paper bags into giant snowflakes by gluing, cutting, and unfolding them to reveal large, delicate designs.

Inspired by origami, marbled paper traditions, and classic handmade ornaments, this workshop celebrates how simple materials can be transformed through folding, cutting, pattern, symmetry, and repetition. You’ll leave with a collection of handmade decorations ready to brighten your home for the holidays.

About the artist: Rebecca Pletsch received a BFA in Painting from BYU and has exhibited throughout Utah, including at the Springville Museum of Art, Museum of Church History and Art, and Kimball Art Center. She was named a 2026 Utah Artist Fellowship recipient in Visual Arts & Design.

Date: First Friday, December 4

Time: 6–9 PM

Location: Studio 32 at the Monarch

All materials are provided. No experience is needed. Drop in anytime!

If our workshop is full feel free to check our other FREE workshops on our website

www.ogdencontemporaryarts.org/artist-factory