Artist Factory Second Saturday: Upcycled Quilt Tote Workshop with Alix Twiggs Wright

A hands-on up cycling workshop on Saturday November 14th. There will be two sessions:one at 11:00 and one at 1:00. Both in Studio 32 at the Monarch in Salt Lake City.

Give a well-loved quilt a second life! Join artist Alix Twiggs Wright for a hands-on workshop where you’ll transform upcycled quilt fabric into a one-of-a-kind tote bag.

Quilts carry history, pattern, and craftsmanship in every stitch. You’ll learn how to give that material new purpose by cutting, shaping, and sewing it into a sturdy, functional tote. Choose your fabric, plan your design, assemble the body and handles, and leave with a finished piece that’s practical and full of character.

Along the way, you’ll discover how sustainable, reused materials can become something beautiful and useful. No sewing experience is needed, and all materials are provided.

About the artist: Alix Twiggs Wright is an interdisciplinary Utah artist working across sculpture, performance, photography, printmaking, and reclaimed materials. She holds degrees in Sculpture Intermedia and Psychology from the University of Utah. Her work has been exhibited internationally and at Ogden Contemporary Arts, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and Bountiful Davis Art Center.

Date: Saturday, November 14

Sessions: 11 AM–1 PM or 1–3 PM

Location: Studio 32 at the Monarch

Ages 8 and up

RSVP required. Space is limited, so reserve your preferred session.