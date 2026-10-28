Artist Factory Third Sunday: Clothing Repurpose! with Alix Twiggs Wright

On Sunday November 22nd at 1:00 p.m. Professor Alix Twiggs Wright will be teaching hands-only repurposing Workshop, open to the public. The class will be held at the Ogden Contemporary Arts Studio at the Monarch in Salt Lake city..

Give your wardrobe new life! Join Weber State University professor and artist Alix Twiggs Wright for a hands-on workshop all about repurposing what you already own.

Bring a piece of clothing, a bag, or another fabric item that could use some fresh personality, and learn how to transform it with fabric and sewing. Add a patch to a favorite jacket, embellish a plain shirt, or give an old bag a makeover. Don’t have anything to bring? No problem! Tote bags will be available to customize.

You’ll learn basic sewing and embellishment techniques using sewing machines and fabric, experiment with your own design ideas, and leave with a refreshed, one-of-a-kind piece. Along the way, you’ll discover how repurposing can be a creative and sustainable alternative to buying new.

About the artist: Alix Twiggs Wright is an interdisciplinary Utah artist working across sculpture, performance, photography, printmaking, and reclaimed materials. Her work has been exhibited internationally and at Ogden Contemporary Arts, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and Bountiful Davis Art Center.

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 1–3 PM

Location: OCA Studio 32 at the Monarch

RSVP required. Sewing machines and materials are provided. No sewing experience is needed.