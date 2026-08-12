The ArtSci Block Party is on Tuesday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. on the TSC Plaza. This event will welcome our ArtSci community with chances to explore college programs, clubs, and more:

Games, prizes, and freebies

A passport activity with a chance to win scholarships

Food trucks with food available for purchase

Opportunities to reconnect with friends (and make new ones!)

Information booths featuring departments and centers where you can discover expanded ways to get involved in ArtSci

Whether you’re new to the college or still getting to know ArtSci, this is your chance to explore, connect, and kick off the semester with food and fun.

Mark your calendars to join us in September!

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm