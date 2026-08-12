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ArtSci Block Party

ArtSci Block Party

The ArtSci Block Party is on Tuesday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. on the TSC Plaza. This event will welcome our ArtSci community with chances to explore college programs, clubs, and more:

Games, prizes, and freebies

A passport activity with a chance to win scholarships

Food trucks with food available for purchase

Opportunities to reconnect with friends (and make new ones!)

Information booths featuring departments and centers where you can discover expanded ways to get involved in ArtSci

Whether you’re new to the college or still getting to know ArtSci, this is your chance to explore, connect, and kick off the semester with food and fun.

Mark your calendars to join us in September!

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Taggart Student Center Ballroom
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
Taggart Student Center Ballroom
5005 Old Main Hill
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://events.usu.edu/spaces/taggart-student-center/