ArtSci Block Party
ArtSci Block Party
The ArtSci Block Party is on Tuesday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. on the TSC Plaza. This event will welcome our ArtSci community with chances to explore college programs, clubs, and more:
Games, prizes, and freebies
A passport activity with a chance to win scholarships
Food trucks with food available for purchase
Opportunities to reconnect with friends (and make new ones!)
Information booths featuring departments and centers where you can discover expanded ways to get involved in ArtSci
Whether you’re new to the college or still getting to know ArtSci, this is your chance to explore, connect, and kick off the semester with food and fun.
Mark your calendars to join us in September!
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Taggart Student Center Ballroom
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
Taggart Student Center Ballroom
5005 Old Main HillLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu