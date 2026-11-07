ArtSci Faculty in Focus: Dr. Ryan Jackson (Chemistry & Biochemistry)

The College of Arts & Sciences presents Dr. Ryan Jackson, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry on Wednesday November 11th from noon to 1:00 at the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center, in Room 201.

Faculty-in-Focus is a signature series in the College of Arts & Sciences, celebrating the breadth and depth of our faculty’s excellence.

Each Faculty-in-Focus event invites a faculty member to share their research/creative work and/or teaching, offering the college community a window into the innovative scholarship and pedagogy happening across our many disciplines and programs.