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ArtSci Faculty in Focus: Dr. Ryan Jackson (Chemistry & Biochemistry)

ArtSci Faculty in Focus: Dr. Ryan Jackson (Chemistry & Biochemistry)

The College of Arts & Sciences presents Dr. Ryan Jackson, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry on Wednesday November 11th from noon to 1:00 at the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center, in Room 201.

Faculty-in-Focus is a signature series in the College of Arts & Sciences, celebrating the breadth and depth of our faculty’s excellence.

Each Faculty-in-Focus event invites a faculty member to share their research/creative work and/or teaching, offering the college community a window into the innovative scholarship and pedagogy happening across our many disciplines and programs.

Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
USU Logan Campus
Logan, Utah