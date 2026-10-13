ArtSci Networking Night

The College of Arts & Sciences Networking Night It's on October 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the West Stadium Center in the Champions Club on USU's Logan campus.

It is an opportunity to strengthen your networking skills and gain valuable career insights from accomplished alumni. ArtSci graduates have built careers across a wide range of industries and are returning to campus to share their experiences, advice, and perspectives on succeeding beyond college. Connect with fellow Aggies, build meaningful relationships, and expand your professional network. This is on October 15th from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. at the West Stadium Center in the Champion's Club.

Registration for students and alumni is required.