ArtSci Networking Night
ArtSci Networking Night
The College of Arts & Sciences Networking Night It's on October 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the West Stadium Center in the Champions Club on USU's Logan campus.
It is an opportunity to strengthen your networking skills and gain valuable career insights from accomplished alumni. ArtSci graduates have built careers across a wide range of industries and are returning to campus to share their experiences, advice, and perspectives on succeeding beyond college. Connect with fellow Aggies, build meaningful relationships, and expand your professional network. This is on October 15th from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. at the West Stadium Center in the Champion's Club.
Registration for students and alumni is required.
West Stadium Center, Utah State University
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
West Stadium Center, Utah State University
Lars Hansen DrLogan, Utah 84332
435-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu