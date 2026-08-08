August Building Resilience Through Mind-Body Bridging® Workshop
August Building Resilience Through Mind-Body Bridging® Workshop
A free 4-session workshop introduces Mind-Body Bridging®, an evidence-based approach that helps reduce stress, build resilience, and improve overall well-being. The workshop series begins on Monday August 10th at 6:00 p.m. and is held weekly online.
Participants will learn practical tools to increase self-awareness, manage stress more effectively, and develop skills that support resilience in everyday life.
Online
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
I-System Institute For Transdisciplinary Studies at Utah State University
Tel: +1 435 797-1287
Online