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UPR is back on the air on 90.9 and 89.1 in Washington County and 91.5 in Logan.

August Building Resilience Through Mind-Body Bridging® Workshop

August Building Resilience Through Mind-Body Bridging® Workshop

A free 4-session workshop introduces Mind-Body Bridging®, an evidence-based approach that helps reduce stress, build resilience, and improve overall well-being. The third session of the workshop series is on Monday August 24th at 6:00 p.m. and is held online.

Participants will learn practical tools to increase self-awareness, manage stress more effectively, and develop skills that support resilience in everyday life.

Online
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

I-System Institute For Transdisciplinary Studies at Utah State University
Tel: +1 435 797-1287
https://artsci.usu.edu/social-work/i-system-institute/about/
Online