Autumn Voices

In honor of America's 250th anniversary, the combined USU Choirs present an evening of American music by American composers with American vibes on Thursday October 1st at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan. The concert will feature early American ballads, folk songs, spirituals, contemporary works, cowboy songs, pop music AND a tribute to Route 66 on its 100th anniversary.

