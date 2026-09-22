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Autumn Voices

Autumn Voices

In honor of America's 250th anniversary, the combined USU Choirs present an evening of American music by American composers with American vibes on Thursday October 1st at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan. The concert will feature early American ballads, folk songs, spirituals, contemporary works, cowboy songs, pop music AND a tribute to Route 66 on its 100th anniversary.

Daines Concert Hall
Adult 18+ - $25, Senior 65+ - $20, USU Faculty/Staff - $20, Youth to 17 - $15, USU Student - Free with ID
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Daines Concert Hall
1170 E 700 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
https://cca.usu.edu/