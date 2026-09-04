The "Banished!" Pride ride to Antelope Island will take place on Saturday , October 3rd at 8:00am.

In 1988, a Utah State Senator proposed painting Utah's AIDS patients red and banishing them to Antelope Island. To commemorate the 38th anniversary of this proposal, we're organizing the Banished! Ride to celebrate how far Utah's LGBTQ+ community has come!

Join us on Sat, October 3rd at 8:00am to ride to Antelope Island, which could have been our home! Registration (and access to the island) is free, but we suggest a $20 donation to UAF Legacy Health to help cover healthcare costs for community members who need care. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banished-an-antelope-island-pride-ride-2026-registration-1998555091077

Once registered, meet at the parking lot near the Antelope Island Causeway toll booth wearing red by 8am. After a short introduction to the reason for the ride and a group photo, we're off! The causeway takes roughly 30 mins (7 miles) each way. Please stay safely on the shoulder of the roadway at all times. There will be an aid station at the Marina parking lot. Participants are then welcome to continue riding around the island at their discretion. All kinds of bikes are welcome. Banished! organizers are not responsible for participant safety or behavior.