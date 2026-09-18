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Bank of America– Museums on Us

Bank of America– Museums on Us

FREE general admission to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah, October 3rd–4th through Bank of America Museums on Us program!

Through the Museums on Us program, Bank of America is able to provide its cardholders with free access to more than 225 artistic and cultural experiences across the United States at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s, and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers.

Present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Utah Museum of Fine Arts
801-581-7332
https://umfa.utah.edu

Artist Group Info

ataylor@stagemarketing.com
Utah Museum of Fine Arts
410 Campus Center Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112
https://thc.utah.edu/