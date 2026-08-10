Bear River Association of Governments invites low-income families to apply for the The Benefit Navigator Program, which assists eligible parents in achieving self-sufficiency by helping them increase their income and navigate public assistance benefits.

We can help connect you with job training, financial counseling, and local resources to help you take steps toward financial independence.

You will work one-on-one with a coach to set goals, stay motivated, and get the support necessary to build a more stable and independent future for your family.