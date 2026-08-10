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Benefit Navigator Program

Benefit Navigator Program

Bear River Association of Governments invites low-income families to apply for the The Benefit Navigator Program, which assists eligible parents in achieving self-sufficiency by helping them increase their income and navigate public assistance benefits.

We can help connect you with job training, financial counseling, and local resources to help you take steps toward financial independence.

You will work one-on-one with a coach to set goals, stay motivated, and get the support necessary to build a more stable and independent future for your family.

Bear River Association of Governments (BRAG)
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every month on Monday through Aug 10, 2027.

Event Supported By

Bear River Association of Governments
Phone (435) 723-1111
https://brag.utah.gov/
Bear River Association of Governments (BRAG)
170 North Main
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 752-7242
humanservices@brag.utah.gov
www.brag.utah.gov