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Biology Seminar Series

Biology Seminar Series

On Fridays at the Life Sciences Building at USU (Room 207) from 11:30AM to 12:30PM, USU hosts a Biology Seminar Series. Different weekly speakers offer presentations on topics related to biology. This series runs for the entirety of the semester except for Oct 9 (Fall Break) and Nov 27 (Thanksgiving Break).

Utah State University Life Sciences Building - Room 207
Free
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

USU Biology Department
(435) 797-2485
https://artsci.usu.edu/biology/
Utah State University Life Sciences Building - Room 207
https://www.usu.edu/ecology/seminar-series