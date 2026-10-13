Biology Seminar Series
Biology Seminar Series
On Fridays at the Life Sciences Building at USU (Room 207) from 11:30AM to 12:30PM, USU hosts a Biology Seminar Series. Different weekly speakers offer presentations on topics related to biology. This series runs for the entirety of the semester except for Oct 9 (Fall Break) and Nov 27 (Thanksgiving Break).
Utah State University Life Sciences Building - Room 207
Free
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USU Biology Department
(435) 797-2485