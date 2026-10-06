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Boo At The Zoo-tah

Boo At The Zoo-tah

Zootah at Willow Park (419 W 700 S) in Logan holds an annual Halloween celebration called Boo at the Zoo. On October 8th they will provide a costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest, on October 9th they will have bounce houses and on October 10th they will also have trick or treating. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Zootah
$11
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Zootah
(435) 750-9894
questions@zootah.org
https://zootah.org/
Zootah
419 W 700 S
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 750-9894
questions@zootah.org
https://zootah.org