Box Elder Data Center Public Forum
Box Elder Data Center Public Forum
A public forum on the Box Elder Data Center will be held on Tuesday July 14th at 6:00 p.m. in the Autoliv Auditorium on the USU Brigham City campus.
Scientists and community leaders will be guest speakers. RSVP online at https://www.tinyurl.com/bcstratos
Attendees will have the opportunity to directly question forum panelists, as well as talking to B.E.A.R. and Grow the Flow volunteers and picking up data center yard signs.
USU Brigham City Campus
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
USU Brigham City Campus
989 S Main St.Brigham City, Utah 84302
435-919-1200
usubrigham@usu.edu