Box Elder Data Center Public Forum

A public forum on the Box Elder Data Center will be held on Tuesday July 14th at 6:00 p.m. in the Autoliv Auditorium on the USU Brigham City campus.

Scientists and community leaders will be guest speakers. RSVP online at https://www.tinyurl.com/bcstratos

Attendees will have the opportunity to directly question forum panelists, as well as talking to B.E.A.R. and Grow the Flow volunteers and picking up data center yard signs.