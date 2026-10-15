Brewer Festival of Writing--Author Reading
Brewer Festival of Writing--Author Reading
Author Nicole Walker will read from her new book, Writing the Hard Stuff, and participate in an audience Q&A and book signing. This takes place on Wednesday, October 21st from 11:30 AM–12:20PM at the Merrill Cazier Library in Room 101 on the USU Campus in Logan.
USU Merrill Cazier Library
Free
11:30 AM - 12:20 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USU Department of English
4357972733
english@usu.edu
USU Merrill Cazier Library