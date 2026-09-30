Broomsticks & Boogie 2026

Logan City will be hosting Broomsticks & Boogie, at Laub Plaza on Saturday October 24th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

They will have face painting, local food vendors, a kids' craft table and more! This takes place at the Laub Plaza on October 24th, on a Saturday from 5PM to 8PM. During this thriller event there will be pictures of witches at 5:00 to 5:45PM, all-ages costume boogie at 5:45 to 6:15, and a witch's dance at 6:30, 7:00 and 7:30PM.