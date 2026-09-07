BSidesCache, a community-focused cybersecurity conference, will bring cybersecurity professionals, students, researchers, and technology enthusiasts together in Logan on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Bridgerland Technical College.

Organized by the Utah Cybersecurity Society 501c3, BSidesCache is designed to make cybersecurity education accessible while creating opportunities for people to learn, connect, and share knowledge. This year’s conference will feature technical presentations, hands-on workshops, a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, community activities, and networking opportunities.

The event is open to everyone—from experienced cybersecurity professionals to students and those simply interested in learning more about cybersecurity or exploring a career in the field. Attendees will have opportunities to hear from practitioners working across cybersecurity, AI, cloud security, incident response, hardware security, threat intelligence, and other areas of the industry.

A major goal of BSidesCache is to strengthen the cybersecurity community in northern Utah and give local students an opportunity to connect directly with professionals working in the field. Student admission is free, helping make the conference accessible to students from Utah State University, Bridgerland Technical College, local high schools, and other area schools.

General admission is also intentionally kept affordable at $39.19.

Event Details

Friday, September 18, 2026

Bridgerland Technical College

Logan, Utah

Learn more about the conference, view the schedule, and register at BSidesCache.org.

Secure. Share. Empower. Be part of Cache Valley’s cybersecurity community.