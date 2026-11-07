Building Resilience Through Mind-Body Bridging® Workshops take place on each week of November from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

https://artsci.usu.edu/social-work/i-system-institute/building-resilience-workshops

Resilience is the ability to adapt to stress, challenges, and adversity while maintaining your well-being. The good news? Resilience can be learned.

This free 4-session workshop introduces Mind-Body Bridging®, an evidence-based approach that helps reduce stress, build resilience, and improve overall well-being. Participants will learn practical tools to increase self-awareness, manage stress more effectively, and develop skills that support resilience in everyday life.

