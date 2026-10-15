Cache Valley Creamery will hold the third annual Cache Valley Creamery Showdown: A Culinary Battle Royale on Thursday, October 15th, 2026, at Salt Lake Culinary Education.

Get ready for a delicious culinary showdown! Join Cache Valley Creamery for the third annual Cache Valley Creamery Showdown: A Culinary Battle Royale on Thursday, October 15th, 2026, at Salt Lake Culinary Education.

Watch four talented Utah chefs go head-to-head as they compete to create the ultimate cheese-filled holiday dish. Guests will get to taste each creation, vote for their favorite, and help crown the audience choice winner!

Your ticket includes a cheese and charcuterie board, delicious appetizers, tastings of the competing dishes, music, a photo station, and more!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Salt Lake Culinary Education, 2233 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Tickets: $40 per person

Age Requirement: 18+ only

Tickets are limited, so reserve your spot today!