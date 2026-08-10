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Cache Valley Days of Service

Cache Valley Days of Service

Service Projects throughout Cache Valley will be held on Friday September 11th. To organize a project or join a project, the public is invited to get involved at cachevalleydayofservice.com A commemoration will be held on Saturday September 12th at Willow Park from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with food, a patriotic program, and more. This is an America 250 event.

Willow Park
Free
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
https://www.cachecommunityconnections.org/
Willow Park
450 W 700 S
Logan, Utah 84321