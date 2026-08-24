Cache Valley Days of Service and Commemoration Celebration

This September, Cache Valley is coming together for days of service on September 11th and 12th in organized projects happening throughout Cache Valley. Following the Days of Service, everyone is invited to a special 9/11 Community Commemoration on Saturday, September 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Willow Park, 450 W. 700 S. in Logan.

Twenty-five years ago, in the aftermath of September 11th, Americans showed what can happen when we set aside our differences and come together. Neighbors helped neighbors. Strangers helped strangers. People donated blood, volunteered their time, shared what they had, and simply showed up for one another.

This September, Cache Valley is coming together to remember that spirit by living it again.

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and America's 250th anniversary, individuals, families, businesses, churches, schools, service clubs, and organizations throughout Cache Valley are invited to participate in the Cache Valley Days of Service.

Service will take place September 11–12, 2026. Join one of the organized projects happening throughout Cache Valley or simply look around your own neighborhood and find someone who could use a helping hand. Help a neighbor, clean up a community space, plant a tree, support a nonprofit, or gather your family, friends, or coworkers and find a need you can fill. Service doesn't have to be big to matter.

Together, we have the opportunity to make this the largest community service effort in Cache Valley's history.

Following the Days of Service, everyone is invited to a special 9/11 Community Commemoration on Saturday, September 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Willow Park, 450 W. 700 S. in Logan.

The gathering will honor those lost on September 11th, recognize those who serve, thank our community's volunteers, and bring Cache Valley together for an afternoon of remembrance, gratitude, and connection.

The program will include a presentation of colors by Civil Air Patrol cadets, interfaith prayers, veteran remarks, service reflections, patriotic music from the Logan High School Marching Band, nonprofit community booths, and a complimentary lunch provided by local donors.

Remember through service. Honor through action. Come together as a community.

We may never be able to recreate September 12, 2001, but we can choose to remember what it taught us: When America needed one another, we showed up. Twenty-five years later, let's show up again.

