In Richmond, Cache Valley Straw Maze is turned into a haunted attraction on weekend nights throughout October. By day it’s a family-friendly maze; after dark, it becomes a “Haunted Straw Maze” with actors, lighting effects and jump scares built into the straw-bale walls. The Haunted Straw Maze is on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 8:00PM to 11:00PM. Closed on Sundays.