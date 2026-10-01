Cache Valley Straw Maze
Cache Valley Straw Maze
In Richmond, Cache Valley Straw Maze is turned into a haunted attraction on weekend nights throughout October. By day it’s a family-friendly maze; after dark, it becomes a “Haunted Straw Maze” with actors, lighting effects and jump scares built into the straw-bale walls. The Haunted Straw Maze is on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 8:00PM to 11:00PM. Closed on Sundays.
Cache Valley Straw Maze
$20
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Supported By
Cache Valley Straw Maze
(435) 915-6926
contact@thecachevalleystrawmaze.com
Cache Valley Straw Maze
590 N 200 WRichmond, Utah 84333
(435) 915-6926