© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cache Valley Summer Symphony - America's 250 Years Through Music

Cache Valley Summer Symphony - America's 250 Years Through Music

The ensembles of the Cache Valley Symphonic Society present a free Summer Symphony Concert: Celebrating America's 250 Years Through Music at Logan High school on Tuesday July 14th at 7:00 p.m.

Led by music director Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh, the combined forces of Cache Symphony Orchestra, Mount Logan Symphony, and the Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band will perform works spanning the 250 years of our country. Come enjoy patriotic favorites and other audience-favorite works such as "When You Wish Upon a Star," "My Shot" from Hamilton, selections from "West Side Story," and "Star Wars Suite." Special guest performers joining us are The 4 Hims and the award-winning vocal soloist, Abigail Geertsen.

Tickets are not required; Attendance is free thanks to sponsorship by Logan City Parks & Recreation with additional funding from Cache County RAPZ and Restaurant tax.

Logan High School Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Valley Symphonic Society
435-227-5556
cachevalleysymphonicsociety@gmail.org
www.cachevalleysymphonicsociety.org

Artist Group Info

Cache Valley Summer Symphony
cachevalleysymphonicsociety@gmail.com
https://www.cachevalleysymphonicsociety.org/
Logan High School Auditorium
162 W 100 S
Logan, Utah 84321