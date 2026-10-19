Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of faiths presented by Cache Community Connections will be held Saturday, November 14th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Multiple Faith communities will open their doors for tours and a short introduction.
Visit local faith communities, learn about different beliefs, and connect with neighbors in a spirit of respect and friendship. Multiple faith communities across the valley will open their doors for visits, featuring a 15-minute informal introduction.
Logan, Utah
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
Logan, Utah