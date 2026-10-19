Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of faiths takes place on Friday November 20th. Multiple Faith communities in Cache Valley will open their doors for tours and a 15-minute introduction beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Visit local faith communities, learn about different beliefs, and connect with neighbors in a spirit of respect and friendship. Multiple faith communities across the valley will open their doors for visits, featuring a 15-minute informal introduction.
Logan, Utah
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
Logan, Utah