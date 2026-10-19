Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of Faiths
Cache Valley Tour of faiths takes place on Saturday November 21st. Multiple Faith communities in Cache Valley will open their doors for tours and a 15-minute introduction beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Visit local faith communities, learn about different beliefs, and connect with neighbors in a spirit of respect and friendship. Multiple faith communities across the valley will open their doors for visits, featuring a 15-minute informal introduction.
Logan, Utah
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Community Connections
435.716.9002
Logan, Utah