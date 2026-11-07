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Caine Ensembles

Caine Ensembles

A Caine Ensembles performance is on Monday Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall.

Caine Ensembles are comprised of dedicated students and musicians who study and perform literature for small ensembles at the highest levels. Scholarship awards are determined within each instrument area.

Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall