Cedar City Pumpkin Festival
Cedar City Pumpkin Festival
The Cedar City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Pumpkin Festival at the Diamond Z Arena (11 S Cross Hollow Drive), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 10th. They will provide face painting, pumpkin patch activities, Trick or Treating, nail painting, cupcake decorating, food, and much more.
Cross Hollow Arenas
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cedar City Chamber of Commerce
events@cedarcitychamber.org
Cross Hollow Arenas
11 S. Cross Hollow RoadCedar City, Utah 84720
435-590-5871