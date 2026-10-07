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Cedar City Pumpkin Festival

Cedar City Pumpkin Festival

The Cedar City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Pumpkin Festival at the Diamond Z Arena (11 S Cross Hollow Drive), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 10th. They will provide face painting, pumpkin patch activities, Trick or Treating, nail painting, cupcake decorating, food, and much more.

Cross Hollow Arenas
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cedar City Chamber of Commerce
events@cedarcitychamber.org
https://www.cedarcitychamber.org/
Cross Hollow Arenas
11 S. Cross Hollow Road
Cedar City, Utah 84720
435-590-5871
https://www.cedarcityut.gov/