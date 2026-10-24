USU Theater arts department presents Cendrillon, Massenet’s 1899 operatic retelling of the classic Cinderella fairytale Nov. 22nd at 4:00 p.m., and Dec. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. at USU’s Morgan Theatre.

Music by Jules Massenet, Libretto by Henri Caïn

Massenet’s 1899 operatic retelling of the classic Cinderella fairytale is full of magic, humor, and some unexpected twists! Join us to see if Cinderella is able to break free of her Stepmother’s malignant jealousy and, with her Fairy Godmother’s help, find her happily-ever-after with Prince Charming!

Conductor: Adam Bowen

Director: Dallas Aksoy

Performances: Nov. 21, Dec. 4-5 at 7:30pm, Nov. 22 at 4:00pm at USU’s Morgan Theatre

Performed by USU Opera Theatre students with live orchestral accompaniment by USU orchestra students and alumni

Sung in French with English titles

Content Advisory: None

Recommended age 8+, no children under 3 permitted

