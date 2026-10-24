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Cendrillon

Cendrillon

USU Theater arts department presents Cendrillon, Massenet’s 1899 operatic retelling of the classic Cinderella fairytale Dec. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. at USU’s Morgan Theatre.

Music by Jules Massenet, Libretto by Henri Caïn

Massenet’s 1899 operatic retelling of the classic Cinderella fairytale is full of magic, humor, and some unexpected twists! Join us to see if Cinderella is able to break free of her Stepmother’s malignant jealousy and, with her Fairy Godmother’s help, find her happily-ever-after with Prince Charming!

Conductor: Adam Bowen
Director: Dallas Aksoy
Performances: Nov. 21, Dec. 4-5 at 7:30pm, Nov. 22 at 4:00pm at USU’s Morgan Theatre
Performed by USU Opera Theatre students with live orchestral accompaniment by USU orchestra students and alumni
Sung in French with English titles

Content Advisory: None

Recommended age 8+, no children under 3 permitted

Chase Fine Arts Center, Morgan Theater
Adult $20, Senior/Youth $18 senior/youth, USU Faculty &amp; Staff $18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Chase Fine Arts Center, Morgan Theater
1171 East Highway 89
Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/map/index.cfm?id=33