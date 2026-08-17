The public is invited on September 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Natural History Museun of Utah for the University of Utah’s Chemistry Night with demonstrations, activities, conversations.

Discover the exciting world of chemistry through interactive activities, live demonstrations, and conversations with scientists from the University of Utah. Explore how chemistry shapes our everyday lives through interactive experiments designed for all ages. Whether you're curious about colorful reactions, electricity, materials, or the science behind the world around you, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Chemistry Night!