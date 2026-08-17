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Chemistry Night

Chemistry Night

The public is invited on September 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Natural History Museun of Utah for the University of Utah’s Chemistry Night with demonstrations, activities, conversations.

Discover the exciting world of chemistry through interactive activities, live demonstrations, and conversations with scientists from the University of Utah. Explore how chemistry shapes our everyday lives through interactive experiments designed for all ages. Whether you're curious about colorful reactions, electricity, materials, or the science behind the world around you, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Chemistry Night!

The Natural History Museum of Utah
Included with Museum admission
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu

Artist Group Info

athess@nhmu.utah.edu
The Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
nhmu.utah.edu