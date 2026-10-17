The Parker Theater in Salt Lake City presents a Christmas Carol in November and December on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Enter Victorian London and celebrate the holiday in our faithful and heartfelt adaptation of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic. The cold and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge has long forgotten the joy of Christmas, that is until his deceased partner Jacob Marley visits him in an effort to save him from eternal damnation. Ebenezer is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve and forced to confront the shadows of his past, the reality of his present, and the dire consequences of his future. With rich language, atmospheric settings, and a cast of endearing characters, Parker Theatre’s A Christmas Carol invokes the true spirit of Christmas. We invite you to join us this season to reflect, rejoice, and be transformed.