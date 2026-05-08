Cinema Under the Stars: Legally Blonde

The 2026 season of Cinema Under the Stars is set to return to Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Starting May 15, neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every other Friday for hit movies, free popcorn, and community connection.

Friday September 18th: Legally Blonde

Friday October 2nd Coco

Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.

