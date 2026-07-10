City of Logan Pioneer Day Parade Registration open

Logan City Announces Free Parade Registration and Full Event Lineup for 2026 America 250 Pioneer Day Celebration

Logan City has officially released the complete schedule and a special entry announcement for its upcoming Pioneer Day celebration on Friday, July 24, 2026. This year's festivities double as an "America 250" celebration, featuring a jam-packed day of local traditions, sports tournaments, free community entry, and a massive three-band concert lineup at Willow Park (450 West 700 South).

Local Businesses & Groups are Invited to March for Free

In honor of the historic America 250 milestone, Logan City is waiving all entry fees for the annual Pioneer Day Parade. Local businesses, non-profits, youth sports leagues, and community groups are invited to participate at no charge. The parade kicks off at 10:00 AM SHARP and routes directly down to Willow Park.

The parade application can be found here: 2026 Pioneer Day Parade

Completed applications can be submitted in three easy ways:



By Email: Sent directly to parks.rec@loganutah.gov

Sent directly to parks.rec@loganutah.gov In Person (Option 1): Submitted at Laub Plaza

Submitted at Laub Plaza In Person (Option 2): Submitted at the Logan Rec Center

For more information, interested parties can call 435-716-9250.

Full Day of Family Activities & Sports

The celebration starts early with athletic registrations opening at 7:00 AM. Fitness enthusiasts can participate in the non-competitive 1 & 3-mile Fun Run and grass volleyball tournaments starting at 7:30 AM. Golfers can also tee off early at the Logan River Golf Course for the Holiday Sweeps beginning at 6:00 AM.

Throughout the day, Willow Park will host three-on-three basketball games, soccer tournaments, and an afternoon Bingo Bonanza. More than fifty food and craft booths will open at 10:00 AM and serve patrons until 11:00 PM. Children ages 12 and under can also look forward to free crafts and the highly anticipated midday "Candy Cannon" drops.

Three-Band Concert Lineup & Fireworks

As the sun sets, a major live music series will take over the main stage:



5:30 PM: High Desert Surfer

High Desert Surfer 7:00 PM: Erica Cheyenne and The Travelin' Hippies

Erica Cheyenne and The Travelin' Hippies 8:30 PM: Rowdy McCarran performing his premier George Strait tribute, "Amarillo by Morning."

The day will culminate in a spectacular, synchronized fireworks display starting at 10:00 PM.

