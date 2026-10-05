Clinton City Halloween Walk
Clinton City Halloween Walk
On October 5th Clinton City is hosting its Annual Halloween Walk at the Civic Center Softball Complex (1651 W 2300 N) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This event features glowing pumpkins made by local students and plenty of candy. This event is for all ages and Halloween costumes are welcomed.
Civic Center Softball Complex
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Clinton City
(801) 614-0700
Civic Center Softball Complex
1651 W 2300 NClinton, Utah 84015
(801) 614-0780