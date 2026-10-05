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Clinton City Halloween Walk

Clinton City Halloween Walk

On October 5th Clinton City is hosting its Annual Halloween Walk at the Civic Center Softball Complex (1651 W 2300 N) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This event features glowing pumpkins made by local students and plenty of candy. This event is for all ages and Halloween costumes are welcomed.

Civic Center Softball Complex
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Clinton City
(801) 614-0700
https://www.clintoncity.net/
Civic Center Softball Complex
1651 W 2300 N
Clinton, Utah 84015
(801) 614-0780
https://www.clintoncity.net/2213/Recreation-Arts