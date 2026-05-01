Clothing Swap - Logan Library

The public is invited to the Logan Library Community Rooms on May 9 from 1-6 PM for a Community Clothing Swap.

Refresh your wardrobe and give your outgrown clothes new life at this free event open to all! Come get what you need (regardless of whether you brought any items to drop off)

You can drop off clothes at the event or the day before (Friday, May 8 ) between 10 AM and 6 PM in Community Room B. Please bring washed and in good condition clothes, and take a moment to sort your clothes if you can (kids' clothes, pants, shirts, etc.).

