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Community Art Day

Community Art Day

Community Art Day is at the Logan Farmer's Market on Saturday June 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Community Art Day is inspired by legendary photographer Ansel Adams and his striking black-and-white image The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Wyoming. Adams was known for capturing the grandeur of the American West using only light, shadow, and masterful composition. His photographs invite us to see nature as both powerful and sacred. In this hands-on activity, you’ll create your own black-and-white landscape using black paper and white drawing tools. Focus on shapes, contrast, and mood—no color needed! Let the lines of the river or the peaks of the mountains guide your imagination as you craft a dramatic scene using only light and dark. We will be at the Farmer’s Market in Logan from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Cache Valley Gardeners' Market
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Cache Valley Gardeners' Market
199 North Main The Cache County Historic Courthouse
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 754-7402
cvgm.management@gmail.com
www.gardenersmarket.org