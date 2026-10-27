NEHMA on the USU campus in Logan presents Community Art Day on November 14 from 10:00 am –1:30 pm Use everyday objects and found materials to create assemblage sculptures inspired by The works of Karen Carson.

Get inspired by the work of artist Karen Carson! Her artwork Flowers of Fate comes to life through bright colors, energetic shapes, and thoughtful arrangements of unexpected objects that invite curiosity and reflection. Join us for Community Art Day on November 14 from 10:00 am –1:30 pm as we use everyday objects and found materials to create our own assemblage sculptures inspired by Carson’s unique style. Come get creative and discover how ordinary objects can be transformed into meaningful works of art!