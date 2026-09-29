Community Art Day
Community Art Day
The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art has craft activities based on the art in the museum. Community Art Day is for all ages. Explore your creativity and connecting with art. Open every second Saturday of every month at 10:00AM-1:30PM. The next events are on October 10th, November 14th and December 12th.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu