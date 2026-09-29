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Community Art Day

Community Art Day

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art has craft activities based on the art in the museum. Community Art Day is for all ages. Explore your creativity and connecting with art. Open every second Saturday of every month at 10:00AM-1:30PM. The next events are on October 10th, November 14th and December 12th.

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
https://artmuseum.usu.edu/
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 East
Logan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu