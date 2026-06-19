Community potlucks at Hope community garden

The community is invited to share a meal, and discuss important social issues with local organizations in our community.

Sunday July 5th at 12:00 p.m. immigration is the topic

Sunday August 2nd at 12:00 p.m. environmental conservation is the topic

Sunday September 6th at 12:00 p.m. healthy family boundaries is the topic

Sunday October 4th at 12:00 p.m. food insecurity is the topic

