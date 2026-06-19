Community potlucks at Hope community garden
Community potlucks at Hope community garden
The community is invited to share a meal, and discuss important social issues with local organizations in our community.
Sunday July 5th at 12:00 p.m. immigration is the topic
Sunday August 2nd at 12:00 p.m. environmental conservation is the topic
Sunday September 6th at 12:00 p.m. healthy family boundaries is the topic
Sunday October 4th at 12:00 p.m. food insecurity is the topic
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 N 400 WLogan, Utah 84321