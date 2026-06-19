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Community potlucks at Hope community garden

Community potlucks at Hope community garden

The community is invited to share a meal, and discuss important social issues with local organizations in our community.

Sunday July 5th at 12:00 p.m. immigration is the topic
Sunday August 2nd at 12:00 p.m. environmental conservation is the topic
Sunday September 6th at 12:00 p.m. healthy family boundaries is the topic
Sunday October 4th at 12:00 p.m. food insecurity is the topic

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Oct 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 N 400 W
Logan, Utah 84321