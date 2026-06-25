Concert: Celebrating America's 250 Years Through Music!

The Cache Valley Summer Symphony will be performing a variety of American favorites reflecting on America's history through music from patriotic pieces including showtunes and music from films. Featuring Cache Valley's the 4 Hims and award winning vocalist Abigail Geersten, on Tuesday July 14th at Logan Highschool, starting at 7:30 p.m.

It will be an event celebrating America's 250 years not to be forgotten! Free admission, no tickets required.