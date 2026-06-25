Concert: Celebrating America's 250 Years Through Music!
Concert: Celebrating America's 250 Years Through Music!
The Cache Valley Summer Symphony will be performing a variety of American favorites reflecting on America's history through music from patriotic pieces including showtunes and music from films. Featuring Cache Valley's the 4 Hims and award winning vocalist Abigail Geersten, on Tuesday July 14th at Logan Highschool, starting at 7:30 p.m.
It will be an event celebrating America's 250 years not to be forgotten! Free admission, no tickets required.
Logan High School
07:30 PM - 11:22 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Valley Symphonic Society
435-227-5556
cachevalleysymphonicsociety@gmail.org
Logan High School
162 West 100 SouthLogan, Utah 84321
435-755-2380