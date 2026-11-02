Craig Hella Johnson's "Considering Matthew Shepard"

Presented by The Cache Valley Interfaith Choir

Come and hear the musical oratorio that explores the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard.

A reception will follow the performance at The Logan Pride House commemorating our 10th Anniversary Year!

Free Admission!

Matthew Wayne Shepard was an American student at the University of Wyoming who was beaten, tortured, and left to die on a fence near Laramie on October 6, 1998. He was transported by rescuers to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he died six days later from severe head injuries sustained during the attack.