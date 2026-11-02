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Considering Matthew Shepard

Considering Matthew Shepard

Craig Hella Johnson's "Considering Matthew Shepard"
Presented by The Cache Valley Interfaith Choir

Come and hear the musical oratorio that explores the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard.
A reception will follow the performance at The Logan Pride House commemorating our 10th Anniversary Year!

Free Admission!

Matthew Wayne Shepard was an American student at the University of Wyoming who was beaten, tortured, and left to die on a fence near Laramie on October 6, 1998. He was transported by rescuers to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he died six days later from severe head injuries sustained during the attack.

St. John’s Episcopal Church
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Valley Interfaith Choir
cvifchoir@gmail.com
https://cvifchoir.org/
St. John’s Episcopal Church
85 North 100 East
Logan, Utah 84321
https://stjohnslogan.org/