Continuing Education: Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis Workshop/Training

The Transforming Communities Institute will offer an online class titled " Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis" on August 28th from 12-1:30 PM, MST

It's a free Continuing Education opportunity! This session is presented by Melaine Webster. Participants will receive 1.5 CEU after attending and completing the post-event evaluation.

Register for the event at the link below.

12:00 pm - 1:30 pm | Online/Virtual | More Info