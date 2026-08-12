Continuing Education: Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis Workshop/Training
Continuing Education: Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis Workshop/Training
The Transforming Communities Institute will offer an online class titled " Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis" on August 28th from 12-1:30 PM, MST
It's a free Continuing Education opportunity! This session is presented by Melaine Webster. Participants will receive 1.5 CEU after attending and completing the post-event evaluation.
Register for the event at the link below.
12:00 pm - 1:30 pm | Online/Virtual | More Info
Online
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Online