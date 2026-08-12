© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Continuing Education: Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis Workshop/Training

Continuing Education: Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis Workshop/Training

The Transforming Communities Institute will offer an online class titled " Beyond Casework: Community Engagement as System Diagnosis" on August 28th from 12-1:30 PM, MST

It's a free Continuing Education opportunity! This session is presented by Melaine Webster. Participants will receive 1.5 CEU after attending and completing the post-event evaluation.

Register for the event at the link below.

12:00 pm - 1:30 pm | Online/Virtual | More Info

Online
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Online