Crystal Festival - A Rock, Mineral, Gem & Crystal Show with Fossils will be at the Mountain America Expo Center August 29th & 30th in Sandy.

🎟️ Free Admission • Free Parking • Family Friendly

Get ready for one of Utah’s largest and most exciting rock, mineral, gem, crystal, and fossil events of the year! The Crystal Festival returns to the Mountain America Expo Center for two unforgettable days packed with discovery, creativity, and hands-on learning for all ages.

Browse and shop from 50+ vendors, including mine owners, mineral and fossil dealers, crystal healers, authors, lapidary artists, and local creators offering everything from rare specimens and gemstones to jewelry, cabochons, fossils, metaphysical tools, and unique gifts.

✨ NEW for 2026 - The Educational Hall!

This year we’re expanding with a dedicated Educational Hall featuring:

Interactive geology and crystal classes

A silent auction supporting education and community programs

Even more kids’ workshops and hands-on activities designed to inspire young rockhounds

🧒 Kids Activities All Weekend

Family-friendly fun is at the heart of the Crystal Festival, with engaging activities that make learning about Earth science exciting and approachable for kids and teens.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a curious beginner, a parent looking for an educational outing, or searching for unique gifts, the Crystal Festival offers something for everyone.

📌 Event Highlights

Rock, mineral, gem, crystal, and fossil vendors

Educational classes & workshops

Kid-friendly activities and learning experiences

Free admission and free parking

Open, welcoming, and community-focused atmosphere

🔗 Learn more: www.CrystalFestival.org

Come explore, learn, shop, and connect at the Crystal Festival in Sandy, Utah. Where science, art, and natural wonder come together.

Vendor Application: https://forms.gle/686JqcGeLSamSjF57