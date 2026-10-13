Cup of Joe with Joe - USU
Cup of Joe with Joe - USU
Need a study break? Dean Joseph Ward of the College of Arts & Sciences is hosting a Cup of Joe with Joe at USU's Biology and Natural Resources Building on October 15th at 10:00AM to 12:00PM. They will provide coffee or hot chocolate while visiting with Dean Joe Ward!
USU Biology and Natural Resources Building (BNR)
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Sciences at Utah State University
USU Biology and Natural Resources Building (BNR)
USU campus walkwayLogan, Utah 84321