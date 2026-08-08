Current Conditions exhibit
Current Conditions exhibit
The Current Conditions exhibition with work by Kait Lennon, Cooper Lott, Ben Blackwood, Caileigh Davis, Tim Steinmann, JP Wackenstedt, Hunter Smith, Hannah Ostraff, and Rylee Richey. is at the ReadyMade Gallery in Logan Wednesday -Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m.
ReadyMade Gallery
Free
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center StLogan, Utah 84321