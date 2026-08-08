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Current Conditions exhibit

Current Conditions exhibit

The Current Conditions exhibition with work by Kait Lennon, Cooper Lott, Ben Blackwood, Caileigh Davis, Tim Steinmann, JP Wackenstedt, Hunter Smith, Hannah Ostraff, and Rylee Richey. is at the ReadyMade Gallery in Logan Wednesday -Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m.

ReadyMade Gallery
Free
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
https://artsci.usu.edu/art-design/
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center St
Logan, Utah 84321