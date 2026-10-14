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Danza Folklorica Workshop

Danza Folklorica Workshop

The USU Spanish Club is hosting a beginner-friendly Danza Folklórica Workshop on Fridays. Throughout the semester, they're exploring traditional folkloric dances from South America in a fun and welcoming environment. This takes place at USU HPER Building in Room 215 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Weekly through December 4th on Fridays. Beginner-friendly, no previous dance experience needed, and no Spanish required.

USU Health Phys Ed & Recreation (HPER)
Free
Every week through Dec 04, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM

Event Supported By

USU Spanish Club
435 797 1423
maria.cordero@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/world-languages-cultures/opportunities/el-club-de-espanol
USU Health Phys Ed & Recreation (HPER)
850 East 700 North
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-1785
https://www.usu.edu/campusrec/facilities/hper-pool