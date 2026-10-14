Danza Folklorica Workshop
Danza Folklorica Workshop
The USU Spanish Club is hosting a beginner-friendly Danza Folklórica Workshop on Fridays. Throughout the semester, they're exploring traditional folkloric dances from South America in a fun and welcoming environment. This takes place at USU HPER Building in Room 215 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Weekly through December 4th on Fridays. Beginner-friendly, no previous dance experience needed, and no Spanish required.
USU Health Phys Ed & Recreation (HPER)
Free
Every week through Dec 04, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
USU Spanish Club
435 797 1423
maria.cordero@usu.edu
USU Health Phys Ed & Recreation (HPER)
850 East 700 NorthLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-1785