Danza Folklorica Workshop

The USU Spanish Club is hosting a beginner-friendly Danza Folklórica Workshop on Fridays. Throughout the semester, they're exploring traditional folkloric dances from South America in a fun and welcoming environment. This takes place at USU HPER Building in Room 215 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Weekly through December 4th on Fridays. Beginner-friendly, no previous dance experience needed, and no Spanish required.